Triodos Global Eqs Imp GBP K Ret Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.22
- 3 Year alpha-0.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.96%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupTriodos Bank
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0785617183
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate positive impact and competitive returns from a concentrated portfolio of equities issued by large-cap companies offering sustainable solutions. We select companies for their contribution to our seven sustainable transition themes. Through integrated financial and sustainability analysis we identify the drivers of a company’s long-term value creation and assess the impact of ESG materiality on these drivers. Additionally, the companies we invest in must comply with the Triodos strict minimum standards.