Triodos Global Eqs Imp GBP K Ret Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha1.31
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupTriodos Bank
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0785617266

Investment Strategy

The typical investor in the Sub-Fund would be a natural person or an Institutional Investor, who wants to invest in shares of publicly listed companies that combine good financial results with a good performance on environmental, social and governance issues. The typical investor can handle the risk of losing (part of or all) their investment. The Sub-Fund is designed for the investment objective of long-term capital growth through a portfolio that is well diversified across economic sectors and geographical regions.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .