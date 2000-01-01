Triodos Global Eqs Imp GBP K Ret Inc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History0.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha1.31
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.00%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupTriodos Bank
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0785617266
Investment Strategy
The typical investor in the Sub-Fund would be a natural person or an Institutional Investor, who wants to invest in shares of publicly listed companies that combine good financial results with a good performance on environmental, social and governance issues. The typical investor can handle the risk of losing (part of or all) their investment. The Sub-Fund is designed for the investment objective of long-term capital growth through a portfolio that is well diversified across economic sectors and geographical regions.