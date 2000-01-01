Investment Strategy

The typical investor in the Sub-Fund would be a natural person or an Institutional Investor, who wants to invest globally in shares of listed companies of primarily small and midcap size that combine good financial results with proven leadership in their contribution to sustainable development. This leadership is proven by an excellent performance on social and environmental issues if a company provides regular products and services, or by the provision of sustainable products and services. The typical investor can handle the risk of losing (part of or all) their investment. The Sub-Fund is designed for the investment objective of long-term capital growth through a concentrated and focused investment portfolio that is typically suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.