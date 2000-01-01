Triodos Pioneer Impact GBP KRet Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.86
  • 3 Year alpha-0.84
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World SMID NR LCL
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.23%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupTriodos Bank
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0785618587

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate positive impact and competitive financial returns from a concentrated portfolio of small- and mid-cap companies pioneering the transition to a sustainable society. We select companies for their contribution to our seven sustainable transition themes. Through integrated financial and sustainability analysis we identify the drivers of a company’s long-term value creation and assess the impact of ESG materiality on these drivers. Additionally, the companies we invest in must comply with the Triodos minimum standards.

