Triodos Pioneer Impact GBP KRet Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha-0.84
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World SMID NR LCL
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.23%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupTriodos Bank
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0785618587
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate positive impact and competitive financial returns from a concentrated portfolio of small- and mid-cap companies pioneering the transition to a sustainable society. We select companies for their contribution to our seven sustainable transition themes. Through integrated financial and sustainability analysis we identify the drivers of a company’s long-term value creation and assess the impact of ESG materiality on these drivers. Additionally, the companies we invest in must comply with the Triodos minimum standards.