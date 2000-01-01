Triodos Sterling Bond Impact KR GBP Dis
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBloomberg Barclays UK Gilt 1-5 yr TR GBP
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.75%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupTriodos Bank
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU2113918630
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund primarily invests in British Pounddenominated Corporate Bonds, Impact Bonds, Sovereign Bonds and Sub Sovereign Bonds which comply with the sustainable investment strategy described in the general part of the Prospectus, in the section “Sustainability assessment”, and offer good investment prospects.