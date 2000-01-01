Trojan Ethical Income Fund O Acc

  • Yield History2.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.30
  • 3 Year alpha5.43
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYMLFK38

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income with the potential for capital growth in the medium term (3 to 5 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.

