Trojan Global Equity O Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.22
  • 3 Year alpha2.4
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0ZJ0230

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve capital growth over the long term (at least 5 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.

Latest news

