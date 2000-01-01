Trojan Global Equity O Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.62%
- 3 Year sharpe1.22
- 3 Year alpha2.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0ZJ0230
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve capital growth over the long term (at least 5 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.