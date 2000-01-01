Trojan Global Equity S Acc

  • Yield History0.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.34
  • 3 Year alpha1.9
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0ZJSN09

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Trojan Global Equity Fund is to provide capital growth over the longer term. The Sub-fund’s policy is to invest substantially in UK and overseas equities but may also invest in collective investment schemes and money-market instruments.

