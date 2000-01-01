Trojan Global Income Fund S Income

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.94%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha2
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD82KV92

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income with the potential for capital growth in the medium term (3 to 5 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .