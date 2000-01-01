Trojan Income Fund X Accumulation

Fund
  • Yield History3.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ6CQ390

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve income with the potential for capital growth in the medium term (3 to 5 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.

