Trojan Income S Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.73%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha0.93
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.77%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B05M9V49
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve income with the potential for capital growth in the medium term (3 to 5 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.