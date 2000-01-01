Trojan Income S Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha-0.1
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B05M9W55

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Trojan Income Fund is to provide an above average income with the potential for capital growth in the medium term. The Sub-fund’s policy is to invest substantially in UK and overseas equities and fixed interest securities but may also invest in collective investment schemes and money-market instruments.

Latest news

