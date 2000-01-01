Trojan O Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.84
  • 3 Year alpha-0.09
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK RPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0034243732

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve growth in capital (net of fees), ahead of inflation (UK Retail Prices Index), over the longer term (5 to 7 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .