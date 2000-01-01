Trojan S Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.01%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha0.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B05M9S10

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Trojan Fund is to achieve growth in capital and income in real terms over the longer term. The Sub-fund’s policy is to invest substantially in UK and overseas equities and fixed interest securities, but may also invest in collective investment schemes and money-market instruments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .