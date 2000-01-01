Trojan S Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.90
- 3 Year alpha0.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.77%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B05M9S10
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trojan Fund is to achieve growth in capital and income in real terms over the longer term. The Sub-fund’s policy is to invest substantially in UK and overseas equities and fixed interest securities, but may also invest in collective investment schemes and money-market instruments.