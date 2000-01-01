Trojan Spectrum O Inc
- Yield History0.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha0.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkUK RPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.50%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2996V43
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve capital growth over the longer term (5-7 years). Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.