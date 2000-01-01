Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to exceed the median return (meaning the return which is the mid-point between the highest and lowest returns over the relevant term, as measured by the data produced by the IMA which provides figures showing the highest and lowest total return as calculated by the IMA for the funds in the IMA £ Corporate Bond Sector over the relevant term) of the IMA £ Corporate Bond Sector over the medium to long term based on a combination of income (meaning income received through holding investments - such as interest received on bonds) and capital growth (meaning the growth in value/price of investments held by the Fund). The Fund will aim to achieve a positive return although the objective is to exceed the return of the IMA £ Corporate Bond Sector, which may be negative in unfavourable market conditions.