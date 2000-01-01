Investment Strategy

The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to seek to generate a return greater than the return provided by UK investment grade corporate bonds derived from investment in UK and global securities. The Fund invests in government bonds, non-government bonds (including bonds issued by local authorities, supranationals, agencies and corporate entities); fixed rate, variable rate, inflation-linked, index-linked and non-sterling bonds (including emerging market debt); secured and unsecured debt securities (including floating rate notes); and investment grade and high yield bonds; and may express views on exchange rates. Additionally, the Fund may invest in other transferable securities (including warrants), money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investments schemes.