UBS Global Allocation (UK) C Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha-0.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupUBS
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4MGDQ07

Investment Strategy

The fund invests in a diversified portfolio, investing in UK equities, international equities, bonds and other collective investment schemes.

Latest news

