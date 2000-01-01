UBS Global Emerging Markets Equity C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha2.82
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW Emerging
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupUBS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7L34154
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital growth through active management of a diversified portfolio invested primarily in global emerging security markets. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (including warrants), money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investments schemes.