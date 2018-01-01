UBS Global Enhanced Eq Inc Sust C Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Global Equity Income
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
UBS
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BL0RSN63
Benchmark
Not Benchmarked
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate at least 110% of the income of the MSCI ACWI Index (GBPhedged) before the deduction of charges in any 12 month period. The Fund invests at least 85% of its assets in the UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV – Global Income (USD) (the "Master"), a sub-fund of the UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV. It is envisaged that the Fund will normally be near to fully invested in the Master Fund, though it may also invest in cash and near cash.
