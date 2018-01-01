UBS Global Enhanced Eq Inc Sust C Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Global Equity Income
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
UBS
United Kingdom
GB00BL0RSP87
Not Benchmarked
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate at least 110% of the income of the MSCI ACWI Index (GBPhedged) before the deduction of charges in any 12 month period. The Fund invests at least 85% of its assets in the UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV – Global Income (USD) (the "Master"), a sub-fund of the UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV. It is envisaged that the Fund will normally be near to fully invested in the Master Fund, though it may also invest in cash and near cash.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News