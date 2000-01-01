UBS Global Enhanced Equity Income C Inc

  • Yield History9.19%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha-4.52
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.72%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupUBS
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BL0RSP87

Investment Strategy

The Fund invests in the UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV – Global Income (USD), a sub-fund of UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV (the “Master Fund”) with the aim of generating above-average returns relative to that of the global equity market.The Master Fund has a global investment focus and predominantly invests in the shares of small, medium and large companies in developed and emerging markets. The Master Fund aims to achieve above-average share earnings compared to the global equity market and to pay above-average share earnings (largely derived from dividends and call option premiums).It is envisaged that the Fund will normally be near to fully invested in the Master Fund, though it may also invest in cash and near cash.

