Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate income and grow the value of your investment over the longer term (5 years). The Fund invests at least 80% in Sterling denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) bonds including government bonds, non-government bonds (including bonds issued by local authorities, supra-nationals, agencies and corporate entities); fixed rate, variable rate, inflation-linked, convertible, and non-sterling bonds (including emerging market debt); secured and unsecured debt securities (including floating rate notes); and investment grade and high yield bonds.