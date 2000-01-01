UBS Global Strategic Bond C Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History22.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Sterling Strategic Bond Sector GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.52%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupUBS
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFYY5P28

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate income and grow the value of your investment over the longer term (5 years). The Fund invests at least 80% in Sterling denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) bonds including government bonds, non-government bonds (including bonds issued by local authorities, supra-nationals, agencies and corporate entities); fixed rate, variable rate, inflation-linked, convertible, and non-sterling bonds (including emerging market debt); secured and unsecured debt securities (including floating rate notes); and investment grade and high yield bonds.

