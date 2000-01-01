UBS Multi-Asset Income C Acc Gross
Fund Info
- Yield History4.42%
- 3 Year sharpe1.02
- 3 Year alpha1.9
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.96%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupUBS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7SQL276
Investment Strategy
The UBS Multi Asset Income Fund (“the Fund”) is an actively managed multi-asset fund focused on providing an income. Opportunities for capital growth may also arise. Other information The Fund will principally invest across traditional asset classes, such as equities and fixed income, and in units of collective investment schemes. The Fund may also take exposure to alternative asset classes, including (but not limited to) real estate and infrastructure The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, cash, (or near cash securities) The Fund may make use of derivative instruments for investment and hedging purposes There are no geographical restrictions on the countries of investment The majority of overseas currency exposure is hedged back to Sterling Investors can buy or sell shares every UK working day. The income in respect of an accumulation share class is not distributed but is retained in the Fund and reflected in the share price.