Investment Strategy

The UBS Multi Asset Income Fund (“the Fund”) is an actively managed multi-asset fund focused on providing an income. Opportunities for capital growth may also arise. Other information The Fund will principally invest across traditional asset classes, such as equities and fixed income, and in units of collective investment schemes. The Fund may also take exposure to alternative asset classes, including (but not limited to) real estate and infrastructure The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, cash, (or near cash securities) The Fund may make use of derivative instruments for investment and hedging purposes There are no geographical restrictions on the countries of investment The majority of overseas currency exposure is hedged back to Sterling Investors can buy or sell shares every UK working day. The income in respect of an accumulation share class is not distributed but is retained in the Fund and reflected in the share price.