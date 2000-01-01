UBS S&P 500 Index C Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.09
  • 3 Year alpha-0.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.09%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupUBS
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMN91V55

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve returns that are consistent with the S&P 500 Net Total Return Index [over a full market cycle, typically 3 to 5 years. Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee that the investment objective will be met over this, or any other, time period.

Latest news

