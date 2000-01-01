Investment Strategy

The OMW UBS UK Equity Income fund invests solely in the UBS UK Equity Income fund, a sub fund of UBS Investment Funds ICVC, a UK authorised Open Ended Investment Company managed by UBS Asset Management Funds Ltd. The underlying fund aims to generate income and capital growth. To achieve the investment objective the underlying fund will invest in line with the Investment Association’s UK Equity Income Sector and aim to have at least 80% in UK Equities and generate a yield on the distributable income in excess of 100% of the FTSE All Share yield at the fund’s year end on a 3 year rolling basis and 90% on an annual basis. The underlying fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations.