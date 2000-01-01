UBS UK Opportunities C Acc Net
Fund Info
- Yield History3.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.41
- 3 Year alpha-2.74
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupUBS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B806NQ09
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth through active management of a diversified portfolio invested primarily in UK equities. The portfolio manager will generally select a portfolio of securities from a universe of UK equities identified by analysts as offering superior growth and/or income prospects. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (including warrants), money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investments schemes.