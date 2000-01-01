UBS UK Opportunities C Acc Net

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-2.74
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupUBS
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B806NQ09

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth through active management of a diversified portfolio invested primarily in UK equities. The portfolio manager will generally select a portfolio of securities from a universe of UK equities identified by analysts as offering superior growth and/or income prospects. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (including warrants), money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investments schemes.

Latest news

