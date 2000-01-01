Investment Strategy

The OMW UBS US Equity fund invests solely in the UBS US Equity fund, a sub fund of UBS Investment Funds ICVC, a UK authorised Open Ended Investment Company managed by UBS Asset Management Funds Ltd. The underlying fund aims to achieve long term capital growth through active management of a diversified portfolio invested primarily in US equities. The underlying fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. It should be noted that the performance of the OMW fund will not match that of the underlying investment due to OMW fund charges, appropriate taxation adjustment and the OMW investment process.