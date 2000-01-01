UBS US Growth C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.22
- 3 Year alpha-1.16
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Growth TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupUBS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7VHZX64
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in US equities with growth characteristics. The ACD may use derivatives for the purpose of efficient portfolio management. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (including warrants), money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investments schemes.