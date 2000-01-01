Unicorn Mastertrust B

Fund
  • Yield History0.99%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha2.04
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupUnicorn
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031218018

Investment Strategy

The Unicorn Mastertrust Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by primarily investing in a range of listed investment companies.

