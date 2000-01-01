Unicorn Mastertrust B
Fund Info
- Yield History0.99%
- 3 Year sharpe1.06
- 3 Year alpha2.04
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupUnicorn
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031218018
Investment Strategy
The Unicorn Mastertrust Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by primarily investing in a range of listed investment companies.