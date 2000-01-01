Unicorn Outstanding British Co Instl

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha1.69
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupUnicorn
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1GGDH66

Investment Strategy

The Unicorn Outstanding British Companies Fund aims to achieve a rate of return that is superior to that of the FTSE All Share (Ex Investment Trusts) Index, over the long-term, where long-term is defined as being not less than five years, investing in a collection of outstanding British companies, with the least amount of economic, as distinct, from market price risk.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .