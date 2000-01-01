Unicorn Outstanding British Co Instl
Fund Info
- Yield History1.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha1.69
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupUnicorn
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1GGDH66
Investment Strategy
The Unicorn Outstanding British Companies Fund aims to achieve a rate of return that is superior to that of the FTSE All Share (Ex Investment Trusts) Index, over the long-term, where long-term is defined as being not less than five years, investing in a collection of outstanding British companies, with the least amount of economic, as distinct, from market price risk.