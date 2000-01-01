Investment Strategy

The Unicorn UK Ethical Income Fund aims to achieve an historic yield in excess of 110% of the FTSE All Share yield, over a 3 year period, by investing primarily in UK companies which meet the ACD’s ethical guidelines. For this purpose, UK companies are defined as those which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK, or have a significant part of their operations in the UK.. Selection of such ethical equities will be undertaken on the basis of thorough company analysis, with ethical and socially responsible criteria reviewed at the point of investment and quarterly thereafter.