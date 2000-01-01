Unicorn UK Growth B

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha7.42
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupUnicorn
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031217937

Investment Strategy

The Unicorn UK Growth Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a portfolio of UK Companies. UK Companies are defined as those which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK or have a significant part of their operations in the UK.

