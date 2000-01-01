Unicorn UK Growth B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.71%
- 3 Year sharpe0.90
- 3 Year alpha7.42
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupUnicorn
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031217937
Investment Strategy
The Unicorn UK Growth Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a portfolio of UK Companies. UK Companies are defined as those which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK or have a significant part of their operations in the UK.