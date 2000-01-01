Unicorn UK Income B Acc

Fund
  • Yield History4.21%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha3.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.81%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupUnicorn
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9XQFY62

Investment Strategy

The Unicorn UK Income Fund aims to achieve an historic yield in excess of 110% of the FTSE All Share yield, over a 3 year period, by investing mainly in UK companies. For this purpose, UK companies are defined as those which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK, or have a significant part of their operations in the UK.

