Unicorn UK Income C Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

UK Equity Income

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Unicorn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BNKJ9Y43

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Unicorn UK Income Fund aims to provide an income by investing in UK companies. UK companies are defined as those which are incorporated or domiciled in the UK, or have a significant part of their operations in the UK. The Fund may also invest, at its discretion, in other transferable securities and deposits and cash. The Fund may also enter into certain derivative and forward transactions for hedging purposes. The Fund invests at least 80% in UK companies which are quoted companies with a bias towards small and medium-sized companies (those with a market value of less than £4 billion). Some of the companies in which the Fund invests may be quoted on AIM. AIM is the London Stock Exchange’s international market for smaller, growing companies.

