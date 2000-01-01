Valu-Trac Equity Income A GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.33
  • 3 Year alpha-1.69
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVV2CR29

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to obtain a yield higher than that generally available from investment in global equities* whilst, over the longer term, achieving growth in both capital and income.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .