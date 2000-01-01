Vanguard Active UK Equity A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.24%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.45%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK1XR392
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard Active U.K. Equity Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide an increase in the value of investments over the long-term (more than 5 years). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in shares of U.K. companies, being those which are incorporated, domiciled or conduct a significant portion of their business in the U.K. Such companies may also be listed in the U.K. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in shares of such companies.