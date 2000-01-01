Vanguard Active UK Equity A Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.45%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK1XR392

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Active U.K. Equity Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide an increase in the value of investments over the long-term (more than 5 years). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in shares of U.K. companies, being those which are incorporated, domiciled or conduct a significant portion of their business in the U.K. Such companies may also be listed in the U.K. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in shares of such companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .