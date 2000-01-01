Vanguard Em Mkts Stk Idx £ Dist

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.11
  • 3 Year alpha-0.18
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.24%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B51KVT96

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Emerging Markets Index, a market-capitalization-weighted index of companies in 25 emerging markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Russia. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing-investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the Index.

