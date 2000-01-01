Vanguard ESG Dev Wld All Cp Eq Idx £ Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha0.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Developed NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.22%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B76VTN11

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by seeking to achieve the performance of a benchmark index that measures the performance of large and mid-sized common stocks of companies in developed countries as described in Primary Investment Strategies below.

Latest news

