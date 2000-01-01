Vanguard ESG Dev Wld All Cp Eq Idx £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.81%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha0.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Developed NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.22%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B76VTN11
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by seeking to achieve the performance of a benchmark index that measures the performance of large and mid-sized common stocks of companies in developed countries as described in Primary Investment Strategies below.