Investment Strategy

The Vanguard ESG Developed World All Cap Equity Index Fund (UK) (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex Controversies/Non-Renewable Energy/Vice Products/Weapons Index (the “Index”). The Fund is a passive fund with an investment strategy designed to replicate, to the extent practicable, the performance of the Index by investing in all of the component shares of the Index, holding each share in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. When it is not practicable to use this replication strategy (for example), the Fund uses an investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component shares of the Index.