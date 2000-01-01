Vanguard Euro Govt Bd Idx GBPH Acc

  • Yield History0.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha1.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc GA EUR Govt Float Adj TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.12%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BFRTD722

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclay Capital Global Aggregate Euro Government Bond index (the “Index”) which is a market- weighted bond index of the euro-denominated government fixed-income securities.

