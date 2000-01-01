Investment Strategy

The Vanguard FTSE 100 Index Unit Trust (the “Scheme”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE 100 Index (the “Index”). The Scheme is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to replicate the performance of the Index by investing in all of the component shares of the Index, holding each share in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index (an indexing strategy called “full replication”).