Vanguard FTSE 100 Idx Unit Tr £ Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.06%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD3RZ251
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard FTSE 100 Index Unit Trust (the “Scheme”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE 100 Index (the “Index”). The Scheme is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to replicate the performance of the Index by investing in all of the component shares of the Index, holding each share in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index (an indexing strategy called “full replication”).