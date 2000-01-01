Vanguard FTSE Dev Wld ex UK Eq Idx Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.86%
- 3 Year sharpe1.06
- 3 Year alpha0.62
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Developed Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.14%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5B74F71
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard FTSE Developed World ex-U.K. Equity Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Developed ex-U.K. Index (the “Index”). The Index is comprised of large and mid-cap stocks providing coverage of developed markets around the world, excluding the U.K. The Index is a free-float market-capitalisation weighted index derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world’s investable market capitalisation. The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment strategy designed to replicate the performance of the Index by investing in all of the component securities of the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.