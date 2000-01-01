Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cap Idx Inv A £Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha-0.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Global All Cap TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.23%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD3RZ582

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index (the “Index”). The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small cap stocks covering developed and emerging markets around the world. The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .