Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.46
- 3 Year alpha-0.64
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Global All Cap TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.23%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD3RZ475
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index (the “Index”).The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small-size shares covering developed and emerging markets around the world.The Fund is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component shares of the Index.