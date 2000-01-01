Investment Strategy

The Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index (the “Index”).The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small-size shares covering developed and emerging markets around the world.The Fund is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component shares of the Index.