Vanguard FTSE UK All Shr Idx Unit Tr£Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.86%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.17
  • 3 Year alpha0.01
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.06%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3X7QG63

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard FTSE U.K. All Share Index Unit Trust (the “Scheme”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”). The Scheme is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component shares of the Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .