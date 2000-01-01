Vanguard FTSE UK All Shr Idx Unit Tr£Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.14%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.17
- 3 Year alpha-0.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.06%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BPN5P782
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard FTSE U.K. All Share Index Unit Trust (the “Scheme”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”). The Scheme is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component shares of the Index.