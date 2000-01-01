Vanguard FTSE U.K. All Shr Idx UT Inc

  • Yield History4.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-0.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.06%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BPN5P782

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard FTSE U.K. All Share Index Unit Trust (the “Scheme”) seeks to track the performance of the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”). The Index is a free-float market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of all eligible companies listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market, which pass screening for size and liquidity.

