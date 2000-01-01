Vanguard FTSE U.K. Eq Inc Idx Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.61%
- 3 Year sharpe0.54
- 3 Year alpha-1.72
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE UK Equity Income TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.14%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5B74684
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE U.K. Equity Income Index (the “Index”). The Index consists of common stocks of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market, that are expected to pay dividends that generally are higher than average. The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment strategy designed to replicate the performance of the Index by investing in all of the component securities of the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.